Doctor warns you might regain weight after Ozempic unless you do this

GLP-1 agonists such as tirzepatide and semaglutide have captured public attention for their ability to induce rapid weight loss. Studies suggest these drugs can reduce body weight by up to 22.5% over 72 weeks hence, it is crucial to be aware of potential risks and side effects that may emerge with extended use. Tirzepatide, semaglutide or other drugs? Doctor reveals what wins for sustainable weight loss.(Image by REUTERS)

The shocking side effects of weight loss injections

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zeeshan Ali, MD, PhD, Nutrition Expert and Research Program Specialist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), shared, “Gastrointestinal side effects—such as nausea, constipation and abdominal pain—are commonly reported. There is also emerging research indicating potential risks, including gallbladder issues and vision loss which warrants further investigation.”

Emerging data also suggests the need for closer examination of the neuropsychiatric effects of GLP-1 agonists. Dr Zeeshan Ali said, “Some early findings have raised questions about potential links to mood changes, including anxiety, depression and suicidal behaviour—particularly in individuals with a predisposition to mental health conditions or addiction. However, more rigorous clinical data is needed.”

Ozempic, a drug for diabetics, is infamous for it's weight management.(Shutterstock)

Studies show that without sustained lifestyle changes, many individuals regain the lost weight once the medication is stopped. Dr Zeeshan Ali explained, “This is because these drugs primarily work by suppressing appetite and do not address underlying contributors to obesity, such as insulin resistance, consumption of calorie-dense foods, emotional eating and low physical activity.”

He added, “Financial accessibility remains another major limitation. In India, the monthly cost of these drugs ranges between ₹14,000 and ₹17,000, putting them out of reach for a vast majority of the population.”

What you’re not being told

The good news is that for many individuals, long-term success with weight management can be achieved through dietary and lifestyle changes. Dr Zeeshan Ali elaborated, “A whole-food, plant-based diet—rich in fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients—has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, improve cardiovascular health and support sustainable weight loss. For instance, the BROAD study found that participants following a low-fat, plant-based diet lost an average of 12 kg in six months and maintained it at 12 months—without the need for medication or calorie counting.”

Making simple dietary swaps can lead to significant weight loss. (Freepik)

For Delhi residents, Dr Zeeshan Ali recommended, “Simple shifts such as returning to home-cooked meals based on legumes like rajma and chana, whole grains such as millets and brown rice, seasonal vegetables, and fruits can make a meaningful difference. Choosing roasted chana over fried snacks, or replacing ghee-laden parathas with lightly stuffed rotis, can improve nutritional quality of the meal without sacrificing familiarity.”

While weight-loss medications may provide a short-term solution, long-lasting transformation often comes from sustainable lifestyle and dietary interventions. These changes not only support healthy weight management but also improve cardiovascular function, enhance gut health, stabilise energy levels and contribute to overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.