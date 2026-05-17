Fitness coach shares the ultimate protein cheat-sheet for busy Indian women trying to stay healthy

Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to keep up with your health, fulfilling the protein intake is equally important. However, fitting the relevant quantity of protein in everyday meals as a woman is often challenging. Zoe Modgill, a fitness trainer on her Instagram dated May 12, 2026, shared a protein cheat-sheet every woman can follow to fulfil her protein intake daily. Here’s a breakdown of the cheat sheet. Protein cheat-sheet for busy Indian women. (Unsplash)

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Zoe said, “Your dal-roti-sabzi is not a high-protein meal. It’s a good meal. But for fat loss, strength, hormones, muscle, hair, energy, and recovery — you need a real protein anchor. Indian women are not 'low in willpower.” Most are just low in protein and over-relying on carbs.”

“Dal, roti, poha, upma, dosa, khichdi — all can fit. But they are not enough by themselves. Every main meal needs a protein anchor: eggs, paneer, tofu, chicken, fish, Greek yoghurt, whey, soya, chana, rajma or dal — but in the right quantity,” added Zoe.