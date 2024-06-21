International Yoga Day 2024: Are you a beginner? Try these 5 asanas to begin your yoga journey

International Yoga Day or International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 on a global scale annually because Yoga is renowned for enhancing strength and many poses engage various muscle groups, helping you build both physical and mental resilience. This newfound strength extends beyond the Yoga mat, positively impacting your daily life and activities. International Yoga Day 2024: Are you a beginner? Try these 5 exercises to begin your Yoga journey (Image by Freepik)

Yoga offers a myriad of benefits for beginners embarking on their wellness journey and it promotes flexibility by gently stretching your muscles, gradually increasing your range of motion. This can be particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours sitting at a desk or engaging in activities that limit movement.

Benefits of Yoga

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “For beginners seeking stress relief, yoga provides a valuable tool. Through mindful breathing and the focus required in each pose, you can cultivate a sense of calm and mental clarity. This meditative aspect of yoga not only reduces stress but also improves your overall mental well-being. Balance is another key benefit of yoga. As you move through different poses, you refine your balance and coordination. This is especially beneficial as we age, helping prevent falls and injuries by improving stability.”

He suggested to practice these five beginner-friendly Yoga poses to kickstart your journey -

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana):

Tadasana or Mountain Pose(Twitter/drvaaash)

Stand tall with your feet together, grounding through all four corners. Reach your arms overhead with palms facing each other. This simple yet powerful pose improves posture and awareness of your body's alignment.

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Begin on your hands and knees, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V-shape. This pose stretches and strengthens the entire body, particularly the shoulders, hamstrings, and calves.

3. Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I):

Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)

Step one foot back, keeping the front knee bent and aligned over the ankle. Extend your arms overhead with palms facing each other. Warrior I builds strength in the legs and core while opening the chest and shoulders.

4. Child's Pose (Balasana):

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and extend your arms in front of you. This restorative pose provides a gentle stretch for the back, hips, and thighs, promoting relaxation and stress relief.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana):

Savasana (Shutterstock )

Lie on your back, arms at your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Savasana is the ultimate relaxation pose, allowing your body to absorb the benefits of your practice and promoting a deep sense of tranquility.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “The benefits of Yoga for beginners extend far beyond the physical realm. Whether you're looking to improve flexibility, build strength, reduce stress, enhance balance or simply embark on a holistic wellness journey, Yoga has something to offer. Incorporating these five poses into your routine is a great starting point for reaping the rewards of this ancient practice.”