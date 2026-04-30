Is your daily routine making you sick? Naturopathy expert reveals hidden lifestyle risks you may be ignoring

In today's time, people lead their lives through automatic existence as they need to follow tight schedules, screen-heavy routines, irregular meals, and chronic stress. The health effects of these patterns become dangerous when their individual components combine to form a unified pattern. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Uma Shankar Sharma, medical-in-charge, Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, shared daily patterns that are making you ill. Everyday hectic lifestyle can make you sick. (Unsplash)

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Dr Uma said, “According to the combined principles of naturopathy and Ayurveda, human health exists as a harmonious relationship between body functions, mental activities, and environmental conditions.”

Sedentary lifestyle Dr Sharma said, “The rise of obesity and hypertension, along with diabetes and digestive disorders, shows that people develop medical conditions because of their daily lifestyle choices.”

Prolonged inactivity, which people tend to ignore, represents one of the biggest health hazards. Sedentary habits that urban professionals experience lead to decreased metabolic rates, while they experience reduced blood circulation and suffer from musculoskeletal pain. He highlighted that people also develop chronic pain and fatigue because poor posture, combined with excessive screen time, creates an environment that fosters these conditions.