Lower stroke risk after 40: Neurologist shares how walking, strength training and yoga help
Walking vs yoga vs strength training: Know which one helps to mitigate stroke risks. Learn from an expert how often you should do phyical activities.
Strokes are major medical emergencies that can happen suddenly and leave behind lasting complications. In severe cases, they can be fatal, which is why preventive health remains a priority. Regular physical activity is one way to lower your risk. But with options ranging from walking and yoga to strength training, which should you prioritise after 40?
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Dr Shiva Kumar R, head and senior consultant, neurology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, shared with HT Lifestyle that stroke incidence is high in India, especially among women. He said physical inactivity raised the odds of stroke among older Indians by about 80 per cent, while hypertension and diabetes double them. So, which activity helps the most? Dr Kumar revealed that no single activity wins, as each has a different role.
Walking
Walking may seem like a low-effort physical activity, but it has real value. The neurologist advised against dismissing it, describing it as the easiest starting point, as it requires no equipment or fee. He said, “Brisk walking for 30 minutes, five days a week, meets the WHO target of 150 minutes of moderate activity. It supports healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.”
Strength training
Especially for women, the doctor recommended strength training because, after menopause, muscle and bone decline faster.
Dr Kumar recommended frequency and exercises: “Strength training deserves two sessions a week. Weights or resistance bands help preserve both, and they support weight and blood sugar control.”
Yoga
Next, yoga is gentle on the joints and eases stress. According to the expert, some studies link it to a modest drop in blood pressure. It works best as a partner to walking, not a replacement.
The best plan which the neurologist shared is to walk most days, add strength work twice a week, and use yoga for flexibility and calm in the mornings or before sleep.
But for stroke risk reduction, he also advocated for regular blood pressure and blood sugar checks, less salt, no tobacco, and prompt treatment of an irregular heartbeat, as exercise alone is not enough. Warning signs include sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, or slurred speech, all of which require immediate emergency care.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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