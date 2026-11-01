Lower stroke risk after 40: Neurologist shares how walking, strength training and yoga help

Strokes are major medical emergencies that can happen suddenly and leave behind lasting complications. In severe cases, they can be fatal, which is why preventive health remains a priority. Regular physical activity is one way to lower your risk. But with options ranging from walking and yoga to strength training, which should you prioritise after 40? ALSO READ: Pilates vs yoga vs strength training: Know the differences and find out what your body actually needs Dr Shiva Kumar R, head and senior consultant, neurology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, shared with HT Lifestyle that stroke incidence is high in India, especially among women. He said physical inactivity raised the odds of stroke among older Indians by about 80 per cent, while hypertension and diabetes double them. So, which activity helps the most? Dr Kumar revealed that no single activity wins, as each has a different role. Walking

Walk for at least 30 minutes daily. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Walking may seem like a low-effort physical activity, but it has real value. The neurologist advised against dismissing it, describing it as the easiest starting point, as it requires no equipment or fee. He said, “Brisk walking for 30 minutes, five days a week, meets the WHO target of 150 minutes of moderate activity. It supports healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.” Strength training

Strength training supports muscle health, which helps with blood sugar management. High blood sugar contributes to stroke occurrence.

Especially for women, the doctor recommended strength training because, after menopause, muscle and bone decline faster. Dr Kumar recommended frequency and exercises: “Strength training deserves two sessions a week. Weights or resistance bands help preserve both, and they support weight and blood sugar control.” Yoga

Yoga mitigates stress, which is a major risk factor for stroke.