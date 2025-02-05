New study confirms you can be overweight and healthy if you do this one thing

For years, weight loss has been a central focus of health discussions but new research suggests that being in shape is far more important for longevity than being thin. A comprehensive study has found that being out of shape significantly increases the risk of early death—regardless of age or body mass index (BMI). New research reveals the truth about weight loss and longevity—and it’s not what you think.(Image by Pexels)

The power of fitness over weight

The largest study of its kind, recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analyzed data from nearly 400,000 middle-aged or older individuals across multiple countries. Researchers discovered that those who were aerobically fit had a much lower risk of premature death—even if they had obesity—compared to those with normal weight but poor fitness levels.

“This tells us that it’s much more important, all things considered, to focus on fitness rather than weight,” explained Siddhartha Angadi, an Exercise Physiologist at the University of Virginia and the study’s senior author.

Can you be heavy and healthy?

The relationship between weight and health has long been debated but this new research provides compelling evidence that fitness can mitigate many risks associated with obesity. While obesity increases the likelihood of serious conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, being physically active and aerobically fit can counteract these risks.

The data show that gains in longevity are not matched with equivalent advances in healthy longevity and growing older often means more years of life burdened with disease. (Pexels)

A 2021 study even found that beginning an exercise program lowered the risk of premature death by about 30%—double the benefit seen from losing weight through dieting alone.

The link between BMI, fitness and longevity

To ensure a comprehensive analysis, Angadi’s team included both men and women from various countries and used objective measures of aerobic fitness, such as cardiovascular stress tests. They divided participants into two groups:

The unfit, who ranked in the bottom 20% of endurance for their age and gender.

The fit, who ranked in the top 80%.

Their findings were striking where it was discovered that people with obesity who were aerobically fit were about half as likely to die prematurely as those with normal weight but poor fitness. Meanwhile, unfit individuals—regardless of their BMI—faced double or triple the risk of early death compared to fit individuals.

“From a statistical standpoint, fitness largely eliminated the risk of early death from obesity-related conditions,” Angadi noted.

How much exercise do you need to be fit?

The good news is that achieving a fitness boost does not require extreme workouts as simply moving from the bottom 20% to the 21st percentile of fitness significantly reduces mortality risk. According to Angadi, “brisk walks” are enough to make a difference.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.(Photo by Alex McCarthy on Unsplash)

Moderate exercise—any activity that lets you talk but not sing, like a fast-paced walk—can improve aerobic fitness. If you are unsure about your fitness level, a stress test at your doctor’s office or a physiology lab can provide insights.

Focus on fitness over the scale

John Thyfault, a professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center, emphasized that fitness is a greater determinant of longevity than weight. “Yes, people may want to lose weight for various reasons, but they should know that they can become healthier at their current weight just by moving more.”

So, instead of fixating on the number on the scale, focus on movement and activity. The science is clear: aerobic fitness is the key to a longer, healthier life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.