Nutrition tips for those suffering from negative effects of vegan, keto, detox, other diets

Today, diet is likely based more on marketing tactics and celebrity endorsements rather than on effects that have been scientifically verified and several diets include consuming foods that are rich in fat, low in carbohydrates or high in protein and promise a quick solution, such as a single food or food combination that can alter your body's composition. While some people may see short-term weight loss on these kinds of diets, most of the time the diets fall short of their claims.

Health experts claim that quick fix diets do lead to short term weight loss but also result in negative health outcomes which is not the desired output that we are looking for and these diets also deprive our body of the vital nutrients, vitamins and minerals that our body needs to function. Within a few weeks of depriving yourself of vital nutrients, you will probably end up binging on all unhealthy foods, resulting in more weight gain and doing more harm than good to your body which is the usual downside of several diets.

1. Vegan Diets

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Azhar Ali Sayad, Holistic Nutritionist and Author, shared, “Veganism is the practice of avoiding all items derived from animals, including meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, dairy, eggs and honey. The only source of nutrients for a vegan diet is plant-based foods. B12 and iron deficiencies are the most frequent nutritional concerns for vegans since plant-based meals are deficient in these vitamins and minerals.”

He added, “Although non-heme iron is present in plant foods, it is less easily absorbed by the body than heme iron, which is often found in animal sources. Adding fermented foods like dhokla, kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles are good sources for B vitamins. Foods like nigella seeds, black and white sesame seeds, and thyme leaves are good vegan sources for Iron. Tannin is an anti-nutrient present in Teas and Coffee which affects the absorption of iron hence avoiding tea and coffee Post meals will help improve iron absorption.”

2. Detox Diets

As per Haadiya Chunawala, Nutritionist at Project Now Healthtech, detox diets are often short-term dietary therapies intended to help your body get rid of toxins. She said, “A traditional detox diet begins with a period of fasting, later it includes a rigorous diet of fruit, vegetables, fruit juices, and water. Vitamins, Herbs, Teas, and colon cleanses or enemas are used in detoxification procedures. Numerous detox diets advise significant calorie restriction or fasting. Anxiety and exhaustion are possible side effects of fasting and low-calorie intake. Long-term fasting may cause electrolyte imbalance, energy deficits, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Additionally, colon cleansing techniques, which are occasionally advised during detoxes, might result in vomiting, nausea, cramps, dehydration, and bloating. A smarter approach is to eat healthy and improve your lifestyle rather than doing a potentially dangerous cleanse.”

3. Keto diet

Azhar Ali Sayad highlighted, “The goal of the keto diet is to put your body into a metabolic condition known as ketosis by following an exceptionally low-carb, high-fat diet. Your body can burn fat more effectively as a result. Since processed and inflammatory fats, which can cause dyslipidaemia, are permitted on keto diets, little attention is placed on the types and quality of fats consumed. People with thyroid, liver, or diabetic conditions may not be able to follow the diet. For example, people with type 1 diabetes are at risk of developing a condition called diabetic ketoacidosis which can be fatal. Finally, a ketogenic diet may result in a lower consumption of several vitamins and dietary fibre because it limits the eating of several vegetables and fruits. Therefore, it is highly advised that a Keto diet be followed under the guidance of a qualified health practitioner. In Ketosis people also complain about keto flu. It is often because of sudden drop in blood sugar levels but also because keto diets deplete Sodium too so Adding salted lemon juice can help with hydration.”

4. Liquid Diets

As the name implies, a liquid diet is consuming all of your calories or at least the majority of them from beverages. Haadiya Chunawala highlighted, “Liquid diets are designed to reduce calorie intake, which may help in weight loss. However, the outcomes might not stick. Your metabolism slows down to conserve energy when you substantially cut back on calories. You are probably going to put the weight back on when you stop the liquid diet unless you modify the way you eat. Low protein consumption from a liquid diet contributes to muscle loss, while low fibre intake from the diet might cause constipation. Fatigue, light-headedness, hair loss, and pale skin are further side effects.”

5. Low carb diet

Azhar Ali Sayad cautioned that a low-carb diet restricts carbs like those found in fruits, whole grains, cereals and starchy vegetables. He said, “A low-carb diet focuses on foods high in protein and fat. Constipation, headaches, muscle cramps, and digestive problems are some of the negative effects that might result from cutting back on carbohydrates. Your body may convert fat into ketone bodies for energy if your carbohydrate intake is severely restricted. Side effects of ketosis include poor breath, headaches, Fatigue, and weakness. Think carefully about the type of fats and proteins you choose if you adopt a low-carb diet. Limit your intake of meat and high-fat dairy products and other foods high in saturated and trans fats as excess consumption of these foods increase your chance of developing cardiovascular illnesses. Adding kombucha and kefir can help with healthier gut microbiome.”

6. Raw Food Diet

The raw food diet consists primarily of raw or entirely of unprocessed foods but as per Haadiya Chunawala, it should not be refined, pasteurised, pesticide-treated, or go through any other kind of processing. She said, “The raw food diet is often plant-based and consists primarily of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, like veganism. Although most raw food diets are entirely plant-based, some people also eat raw dairy and eggs. Less frequently, raw meat and fish may also be included. If you do not take supplements, as your body's vitamin and mineral reserves are depleted over time, hence can lead nutrient insufficiency. Raw vegan diets make it particularly difficult to obtain vitamins B12 and D. Additionally, eating raw dairy, eggs, or meat increases your risk of contracting foodborne illnesses; it is always advised to eat these items when they are properly cooked or pasteurised.”

7. General Motors (GM) diet

Azhar Ali Sayad revealed, “The GM diet is a seven-day programme with precise dietary guidelines for each day. The diet has a lot of side effects because it promises to help you lose weight quickly. The diet does not promote consistent activity or workouts. The diet promotes eating more fruits and vegetables; however it is very low in other important food groups like protein and healthy fats. Following a GM diet also carries several extra risks, such as dehydration, muscle weakness, fatigue, and low energy. Hence to prevent the side effects of protein deficiency It is important to incorporate protein rich foods like eggs, poultry, fish, lean meats, paneer, tofu, and soy on a regular basis.”

8. Paleo diet

According to Azhar Ali Sayad, approximately 2.5 million years ago, during the Palaeolithic era, human ancestors followed a diet that is like the paleo diet today. He said, “The diet promotes the intake of whole foods including seeds, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and eggs while discouraging the use of processed foods, dairy products, beans, grains, and cereals, as well as salt, alcohol, coffee, and other agricultural and industrial by products. Whole food groups are cut out of the Paleo diet, which results in nutritional deficiencies. For instance, dairy products are a good source of calcium. Those who consume a palaeolithic diet run the risk of having low bone density due to insufficient calcium intake. Eliminating whole grains could result in a lower intake of fibre, which is good for the intestines. Legumes, which are abundant in magnesium, selenium and manganese and are excellent for gut health, are not permitted on the diet.”

9. OMAD Diets

OMAD is a type of intermittent fasting diet and Haadiya Chunawala insisted that this kind of diet claims to cause weight loss by creating a calorie deficit. She said, “Even though research has linked fasting and calorie restriction to several health advantages, some data suggests that going too far with restrictions which can include having just one meal per day may be more detrimental than beneficial. Certain vulnerable groups like expecting or nursing women, kids and teenagers, elderly persons, and those with eating disorders should not follow the OMAD diet. Limiting intake to one meal per day can also lead to disordered eating tendencies, impact a person’s social life, and be extremely difficult for most people to stick to. It becomes very difficult to take in enough nutrients in one meal. This can lead to nutrient deficiencies, which can negatively affect your health. Lastly, some people following the OMAD diet will binge on highly processed, calorie-dense foods, like fast food, pizza, doughnuts, and ice cream, during their one meal, these foods cannot fit into a balanced lifestyle, exclusively eating food which are high in added sugar or any other unhealthful ingredients will negatively affect your health.”