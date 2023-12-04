Did you know that the dry air inside an airplane cabin and the low humidity levels at high altitudes can lead to dehydration of the hair, making it feel rough and brittle? Hair experts reveal that the friction between your hair and the airplane seats, especially if they are made of synthetic materials, can create static electricity which may result in flyaways and frizz, making the hair feel flat or lose volume especially in individuals with fine or thin hair. Pro tips to avoid bad hair caused by flying (Photo by Natalya Letunova on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niti Gaur, MD, Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology, Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Citrine Clinic in Gurgaon, recommended four guidelines to help prevent common hair problems while flying -

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Maintain hair hydration: The dry airplane air can cause hair dehydration, resulting in frizz and a lustreless appearance.

Pro Tip: Apply a moisturizing conditioner or hair mask before your flight and use leave-in conditioners during, to retain moisture.

2. Limit heat styling: Avoid using hot styling tools before or during your flight, as the dry cabin air can increase the risk of hair damage.

Pro Tip: If styling is necessary, opt for lower heat settings and use heat protectant products to minimize potential harm.

3. Choose loose hairstyles: Avoid tight hairdos like ponytails or buns, as they can strain your hair and scalp, causing breakage and discomfort.

Pro Tip: Opt for loose hairstyles or use gentle accessories like scrunchies to reduce stress on your hair.

4. Shield your hair from friction: Airplane seats and headrests can create friction that leads to hair tangling and breakage.

Pro Tip: Consider wrapping your hair in a silk or satin scarf or using a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and maintain smooth hair. Don’t let your hair let you down!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of drmanasiskin.com, added to the list of tips and suggested:

1. The AC in the cabin can make the air incredibly dry, leading to hair looking limp and lifeless. Use a hydrating hair serum or oil before your flight to lock in moisture. Remember to also hydrate internally by drinking plenty of water!

2. Tight buns or ponytails can strain your hair and scalp during long flights. Opt for loose styles or braids to prevent breakage.

3. For a long haul flight, consider carrying a silk bonnet or a silk travel pillow you're planning to rest. It will help reduce friction and minimize hair frizz.

4. Bringing travel-sized shampoo, conditioner, serum and a detangling comb in your carry-on is an underrated hack. Freshening up your hair upon arrival can make a world of difference.

Remember, a little preparation goes a long way in ensuring your hair stays fabulous no matter where you're headed.