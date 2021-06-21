Sidharth Malhotra nailing Sukhasana underwater is coolest thing on Yoga Day 2021

Making Yoga practices on land seem too mainstream, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra raised the bar of fitness goals as he flaunted nailing Yoga exercise, Sukhasana, under the ocean waters and it is the coolest thing this International Yoga Day 2021. Move over performing Yoga asanas on land as Sidharth led Bollywood in performing the meditative exercise underwater, just above the ocean floor while scuba diving during his exotic vacation to Maldives and his throwback picture is proof.

Taking to his social media handle, Sid shared the throwback picture featuring him donning a pair of neon green swimwear shorts, a scuba mask with mask tamer on the strap and a pair of scuba diving fins or flippers.Crossing his legs simply in a sitting asana as he floated deep underwater, Sid rested his hands on his knees as he nailed Sukhasana.

He captioned the picture, “Check on yourself, as much as you check your Instagram! Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga (sic).”

Method:

Sit on a Yoga mat or on the floor with your legs stretched out. Bend one of your legs and place it under the opposite thigh and repeat the same with the other leg.

Sit erect, keep your head, neck and trunk aligned in a straight line, put your hands on your knees or thighs in Chin Mudra or Jnana Mudra. Turn your palms up to be receptive or down to feel grounded and inhaling slowly, feel your spine grow long while on exhaling, root down through your seat.

Benefits:

Apart from finding stillness and tranquility, this asana relieves muscle and joint pains as it helps the practitioner in maintaining a good posture, gives flexibility, keeps the back straight and provides strength to the legs. This in turn lengthens the back muscles and spine, broadens the collarbones and chest, stretches the external aspect of the knees and unlocks the hips.

