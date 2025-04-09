Sustainable eating tips: Nutritionist reveals 9 everyday habits that could save the Earth and your health
Your plate vs the planet: Are you making the right health choices? Change these 9 meal habits that make a huge difference.
Sustainable eating, in simple terms, is eating in a way that supports long-term well-being, reduces waste and has a smaller environmental impact. Sustainability is important as reportedly, more than three billion people are malnourished and many of us eat diets that are low in quality.
The world’s population is rapidly expanding and it is estimated that there will be close to 10 billion people on our planet by 2050. So, when considering sustainable food development, the goal should be to ensure that in future, this expanded population has both enough food available to eat and access to high quality, nutritious foods.
According to FAO, sustainable diets are protective and respectful of biodiversity and ecosystems, culturally acceptable, accessible, economically fair and affordable, nutritionally adequate, safe and healthy while optimising natural and human resources.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, suggested that a person can contribute to sustainable eating by inculcating the following points in their daily routine -
1) Eat more of plant-based foods
Foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes (like beans and lentils), nuts and whole grains is beneficial for both health and the environment. Foods like avocado, oats, blueberries, quinoa, all pulses, broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, carrots, sweet-potato etc. have low green-house gas emissions and low carbon footprint and are environment friendly.
2) Prefer eating seasonal, locally grown, organic, home-cooked meals
This will reduces the carbon footprint. Seasonal foods are usually fresh, nutritious and more affordable too. Can also grow food in your kitchen garden.
3) Plan meals
Plan meals well in advance and buy whatever is needed in order to reduce food waste.
4) Choose sustainable animal products
Include meat, eggs and fish that are grown and harvested in environmentally conscious ways.
5) Eat mindfully and in moderation
This helps with maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the overall health related consumption of resources.
6) Don’t buy food products that are served in plastic contains or are stored and sold in cheap quality packaging
Plastic has infiltrated our natural world and even our diets. Bring a reusable-bag when you shop, opt for packaging-free fruit and vegetables where possible use paper /re-useable bags. Say no to straws and plastic bags and decline plastic silverware and extra napkins when ordering food at home.
7) When eating out remember to say no to the buffet
Don’t get tempted by the foods that are displayed outside shops/restaurants.
8) Order smaller portions
Share an appetizer or meal with your spouse or kids, if portions are very large.
9) Pack and eat your leftovers later
You can even bring your own reusable container.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
