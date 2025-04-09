Sustainable eating tips: Nutritionist reveals 9 everyday habits that could save the Earth and your health

Sustainable eating, in simple terms, is eating in a way that supports long-term well-being, reduces waste and has a smaller environmental impact. Sustainability is important as reportedly, more than three billion people are malnourished and many of us eat diets that are low in quality. These 9 food swaps are saving the planet and you can start today.(Image by Pixabay)

The world’s population is rapidly expanding and it is estimated that there will be close to 10 billion people on our planet by 2050. So, when considering sustainable food development, the goal should be to ensure that in future, this expanded population has both enough food available to eat and access to high quality, nutritious foods.

According to FAO, sustainable diets are protective and respectful of biodiversity and ecosystems, culturally acceptable, accessible, economically fair and affordable, nutritionally adequate, safe and healthy while optimising natural and human resources.

Balancing your plate is more sustainable than counting calories and logging all the foods eaten every day. Eating should not become a chore.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, suggested that a person can contribute to sustainable eating by inculcating the following points in their daily routine -

1) Eat more of plant-based foods

Foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes (like beans and lentils), nuts and whole grains is beneficial for both health and the environment. Foods like avocado, oats, blueberries, quinoa, all pulses, broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, carrots, sweet-potato etc. have low green-house gas emissions and low carbon footprint and are environment friendly.

2) Prefer eating seasonal, locally grown, organic, home-cooked meals

This will reduces the carbon footprint. Seasonal foods are usually fresh, nutritious and more affordable too. Can also grow food in your kitchen garden.

Practising mindful eating behaviours, choosing seasonal foods, staying physically active and being positive is the best way to maintain good health status(Freepik)

3) Plan meals

Plan meals well in advance and buy whatever is needed in order to reduce food waste.

4) Choose sustainable animal products

Include meat, eggs and fish that are grown and harvested in environmentally conscious ways.

5) Eat mindfully and in moderation

This helps with maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the overall health related consumption of resources.

6) Don’t buy food products that are served in plastic contains or are stored and sold in cheap quality packaging

Plastic has infiltrated our natural world and even our diets. Bring a reusable-bag when you shop, opt for packaging-free fruit and vegetables where possible use paper /re-useable bags. Say no to straws and plastic bags and decline plastic silverware and extra napkins when ordering food at home.

To minimize the risks associated with disposable plastic takeout containers, consider opting for alternative containers made from safer materials. (Representative picture: Freepik)

7) When eating out remember to say no to the buffet

Don’t get tempted by the foods that are displayed outside shops/restaurants.

8) Order smaller portions

Share an appetizer or meal with your spouse or kids, if portions are very large.

9) Pack and eat your leftovers later

You can even bring your own reusable container.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.