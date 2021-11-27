Virat Kohli flaunts killer core workout ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

Gearing up to make a robust comeback to international cricket in the 2nd Test against New Zealand which will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen toning his body and flaunting a killer core workout ahead of the event. Dropping an inspiring fitness video straight from the gym, Virat could be seen strengthening his core and his gruelling workout session, despite being away from cricket for the time being, is all the exercise motivation we need.

Taking to his social media handle, the doting dad shared a video that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his intense training session. Donning a casual round neck T-shirt, teamed with a pair of blue shorts, Virat completed his athleisure look with a pair of black sneakers and a pair of wrist bands.

With his feet tucked in between two rollers and his thighs leaning on a foam roller fixed on a stand before him, Virat balanced his body weight as he defied gravity and bent parallel to the floor and back up to perform the reps. Quoting Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, Virat captioned the video, ““ Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship” - denzel Washington (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine. For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

