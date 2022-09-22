Which are the most important foods to boost your fertility?

If you probably did everything in your power to conceive and might want to try again, having a healthy lifestyle and sex life is the first and primary thing you should do if you want to get pregnant quickly. A nutritious diet is crucial, ranking just behind getting enough sleep since eating a healthy diet that includes foods known to increase fertility can hasten pregnancy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nishi Singh, MBBS, DGO, MS (Obstetrics and gynaecology) from Prime IVF shared that one's diet can have a significant impact on fertility and reproductive health. According to Dr Nishi Singh, “Many studies have demonstrated that eating a fertility or pro-fertility diet can lead to a shorter time to pregnancy, a decreased chance of ovulatory infertility and greater live birth rates following fertility procedures like IVF.”

The first thing that comes to mind when we consider ways to improve our fertility is receiving therapy, which typically entails a battery of intensive diagnostics and interventions. However, the capacity to conceive may be affected by the choices you make regarding food and drink.

Gaurav Dubey, CEO of LivLong, explained, “A fertility diet includes whole foods, organic vegetables, fruit, whole grains, fish, poultry, more omegas and less trans fats,” and recommended avoiding fast food, alcohol and caffeine.

As far as we know, there is no way to treat infertility with food. That shouldn't stop you from eating so-called fertility foods, though, because they include nutrients that boost the quality of sperm in men and control ovulation in women. Accordingly, the food we eat has crucial implications. Let's check out the top five fertility-boosting foods right now.

1. Salmon

Salmon is widely considered a "superfood" due to its many positive health effects. Salmon's high omega-3 fatty acid content makes it a great food for boosting fertility in both sexes. Vitamin D and selenium, both of which are abundant in the food, may also contribute to stronger sperm.

2. Eggs

Fertility-boosting vitamin B can be found in abundance in eggs. They contribute much to one's health and fitness because of their high protein content. Together with their other nutrients, choline found in eggs helps guarantee a healthy pregnancy.

3. Walnuts

The excellent fats in walnuts are beneficial to your reproductive health. Walnuts, thanks to their high omega-3 content, may help improve fertility. Have them as a snack, already!

4. Sunflower Seeds

Vitamin E, which is abundant in sunflower seeds, has been shown to increase sperm count in men. Sperm count, motility, and DNA fragmentation are all enhanced. Further, sunflower seeds are a good source of folate, selenium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Pulses and beans

Both are rich in protein and research shows that women who consume more plant-based proteins also have more regular ovulation cycles. There is some evidence that eating lentils can improve fertility by facilitating fertilization.

Your stress levels can be helped and some control can be provided during a time when the circumstances can often feel like they are out of your hands if you make good choices and changes while you are on your fertility journey. Even while eating specific foods is said to be an all-natural approach to improving fertility, we still think it's important for women who are trying to conceive to strike a healthy balance in their diets.

When you are on this trip, it is not helpful to your mind or body to impose excessive limits on yourself or to punish yourself for the occasional pleasure of indulging in something like a bowl of ice cream or a slice of pizza.