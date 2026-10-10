World Mental Health Day: Why are we calling everything ‘trauma’ now? Doctor explains what psychological trauma really means

“I think the word ‘trauma’ has become a little too casual in everyday conversations. For example, you have a bad day at work and say, ‘I have work trauma.’ You have a difficult breakup and immediately call it relationship trauma. Someone criticises you, and you say, ‘That was traumatic.’ These experiences can definitely hurt you, but that does not necessarily make them psychological trauma,” said Dr Megha.

The word ‘ trauma ’ has become a regular part of everyday conversations, especially on social media. From difficult breakups and friendship fallouts to workplace stress and childhood experiences, people increasingly use the term to describe situations that leave them emotionally hurt. While this growing openness around mental health can help people articulate their feelings, it also raises an important question: are we using the word “trauma” too broadly? On the occasion of the World Mental Health Day , consultant psychiatrist Dr Megha Agarwal from Kailash Deepak Hospital explains what psychological trauma actually means, how it differs from everyday emotional distress and why understanding the distinction matters.

It is also important to remember that acknowledging someone’s distress does not require us to label every painful experience as trauma. A breakup, failure, rejection, or stressful period can be upsetting and may take time to recover from. You can take those feelings seriously without necessarily calling them trauma.

If you keep having unwanted memories or nightmares, avoid things that remind you of it, feel constantly unsafe or on edge, or your sleep and relationships are being affected, that is something to take seriously. “These reactions do not automatically mean that you have a trauma-related disorder, but they are signs that you may need support and should not ignore what you are experiencing,” explained Dr Megha.

Stress is different. Work pressure, relationship problems, exams, or a bad day can cause significant stress , and that should not be dismissed either. “However, trauma tends to have a more lasting impact. It can change how safe you feel, how you respond to situations, and how you relate to other people,” highlighted Dr Megha.

According to Dr Megha, when we talk about psychological trauma, we are talking about an experience that is so overwhelming that it affects your ability to cope and can continue to affect the way you think, feel, or behave. This could be abuse, violence, a serious accident , or an experience where you genuinely felt extremely threatened or unsafe.

That distinction matters because it helps people understand when professional support may be needed. So, while difficult experiences can affect us emotionally, not every bad experience or stressful situation should be labelled as trauma. Using the word too casually can blur the difference between normal emotional distress and a genuine psychological trauma that needs attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.