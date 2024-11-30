Yoga hacks for busy lives: Simple Yoga exercises for focus and stress relief

According to experts, Yoga is not just a physical exercise—it is a way of living, a guiding principle that brings balance to the mind, body and spirit. Yoga has been a part of India’s heritage for thousands of years, deeply embedded in our culture and traditions. Struggling to keep up? Yoga expert shares quick fixes for stress relief and focus (Photo by Pixabay)

From burnout to balance:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gunjan Adya, Founder of Tula Journey and a Certified Expressive Art Therapist, opined, “The wisdom of Yoga runs much deeper than we often realise; it’s a science that teaches us how to cultivate inner peace and mental clarity in the face of life’s challenges. In today’s fast-paced world, where balancing academic pressures, personal responsibilities, and emotional well-being can feel overwhelming, Yoga offers a way to find your Tula which means balance.”

The academic journey, whether for students or professionals pursuing further studies, can be demanding as the pressure to excel, meet deadlines and stay competitive can take a toll on mental and emotional health. Often, we find ourselves caught up in the race to achieve more, leading to burnout, stress and a lack of focus.

Ace your day with these simple Yoga techniques:

Gunjan Adya suggested, “It is in moments like these that the practice of Yoga serves as a powerful tool to restore balance and maintain harmony between academic and personal life. Pranayama, can significantly improve mental clarity, reduce stress, and increase focus. It only takes a tiny pause to transform your day. Allow yourself to let go of all that has transpired with three deep breaths - ‘inhale’ pause for 3 seconds then ‘exhale’ do this 3 times. Pranayama is one of my favourite ways to bring one to the present moment. This practice helps us detach from the constant flow of thoughts and allows us to center ourselves.”

Yoga Pranayama to prevent burnout(Photo by Erik Brolin on Unsplash)

She further recommended, “A quick breathing exercise, such as Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing), can be highly effective for students during stressful times like exams or assignments. This technique helps balance the left and right hemispheres of the brain, leading to improved concentration and a sense of calm. It’s a simple yet powerful way to clear the mind and reset your energy. In addition to Pranayama, incorporating gentle yoga poses like the child’s pose or seated forward bends can help release physical tension stored in the body, especially in the neck and shoulders, areas commonly affected by prolonged sitting or study sessions. These poses not only release physical stress but also encourage mental relaxation.”

Gunjan Adya shared, “The beauty of Yoga lies in its ability to teach us to be fully present, even in the midst of life’s chaos. Whether we are studying for exams, preparing for a presentation or juggling personal responsibilities, Yoga reminds us that we can find peace in every breath. The practice serves as a gentle reminder that life is not just about the end goal but about staying connected to ourselves along the way. Finding balance through Yoga isn’t about adding another activity to your already busy to-do list. It’s about integrating simple practices that help restore balance to your academic and personal life, enabling you to thrive, not just survive.”

Yoga exercises help you unwind and manage stress (Image by wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

She concluded, “So, the next time you feel overwhelmed, take a deep breath, pause, and reconnect with the present moment. You’ll be surprised at how powerful a single breath can be in helping you regain your balance. Focus on the stillness of where you are in your physical environment and let your body relax with each exhale. Always remember, you are where you are meant to be.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.