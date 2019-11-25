Students find time to make a difference

mumbai

Even as most city colleges are busy conducting university examinations, several students are finding time amid their tests to make a difference in the lives of others.

Last week, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Mithibai College, Vile Parle, organised a stem cell donor registry drive on campus and convinced several students to register as donors. “The event was organised by the NSS unit of our college, along with Marrow Registry (India), in which around 225 students registered as donors,” said Rajpal Hande, principal of the college.

The students of RD National College, Bandra, too, are doing their bit for the society. They are working on a “Garbage for salvage” initiative. “Our volunteers have been visiting homes and asking people to hand them waste products (plastic, newspapers, etc). The collected items are sold and the money from the sale is being used to buy school bags, stationary and teaching aids for students in government-run primary schools in rural Maharashtra,” said R Shekhawat, NSS head of the college.