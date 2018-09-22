From October, get all building maps approved online by Noida authority

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it will start approving maps for residential and industrial buildings online from the first week of October.

The authority will approve the building map within 48 hours if all required documents are submitted along with the application on its website: www.noidaauthorityonline.com.

The authority has made all arrangements regarding the requisite software and staff so that the online map approval services can be done smoothly.

“We conducted the trial of this facility on Thursday to check if the system is working properly. The trial was successful. We have a target to start the online service from the first week of October,” SC Gaur chief architect and town planner of the Noida authority, said.

Before the starting the online facility, the authority will organise a workshop for the architects who help building owners prepare the maps. There are around 30 licensed architects who are authorised to help building owners make maps and get approvals for their buildings.

“Under the new system, it will take only 48 hours to approve a building map, provided all papers related to the land, drawings and the other documents are in place. If there is any required paper missing, we will reject the application and again ask the builder to submit the requisite papers,” said Gaur.

As per the building bylaws, the owner has to get a building map approved by the authorised architect. This map then has to be submitted to the authority for approval. Once the authority approves the map, the building owner can start the construction at the site.

As per the traditional system, a building owner has to submit the map manually to seek approval. The authority is working towards going completely paperless and ensuring transparency in all public services. Under the manual system, it used to take anywhere from a week to a month to get the approval for a particular building map.

“Gradually, the authority will start providing all services online. It will also help in reducing corruption. The manual system allows a public interface which encourages corruption. The online system will discourage corruption,” another Noida authority official said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 04:13 IST