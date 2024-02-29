Doctors in Kerala pull out cockroach from lungs of man having severe breathing troubles
A man visited a hospital in Kerala after having serious breathing troubles. It was later found that his problem was caused by a cockroach inside his lungs.
In a scary incident, doctors in Kerala pulled out a cockroach from a man’s lungs. As per reports, the man complained of severe breathing difficulties and sought treatment at Amritha Hospital in Kochi. Upon examination, the doctors reportedly found that the 55-year-old man’s breathing troubles were caused by a cockroach.
Led by Dr Tinku Jospeh, Head of Interventional Pulmonology at the hospital, a team of doctors removed the cockroach, reports Asianet Newsable. As per the doctors, earlier, a tube was inserted into the patient's neck, and the insect could have entered the lungs through the tube. However, the doctors didn't elaborate on where this procedure involving the tube was performed.
Also Read: Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert says…
Dr Jospeh told the outlet that people visit them with various kinds of respiratory problems. However, someone having breathing problems due to a cockroach being stuck in their lungs is very rare. He also shared that such incidents may happen due to negligence.
The man who was suffering from breathing troubles was later discharged from the hospital.
Earlier, a story about the reason behind a man’s frequent nosebleeds went viral. The man in Florida visited a doctor after having nosebleeds and feeling extremely “off”. The reason behind his issue turned out to be live bugs living inside his nasal cavity.
Also Read: Live parasitic worm found in woman's brain; know all about this parasitic infection
The doctors found not one or two but over 150 live bugs in his nose. After removing the creatures, the doctors gave the man a special anti-parasitic rinse. He was later discharged and is expected to make a full recovery. However, he needs to visit the doctor at least three to four times a year for regular checkups.