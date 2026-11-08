Netanyahu rival Eisenkot gets chance to form new Israel govt, will have 6 weeks to prove majority

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday officially tasked Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government after he received the support of 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 who supported Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc. Israeli President Isaac Herzog hands Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, the mandate to form a new government following the general election, at the president's residence in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

He now has 28 days to form a government. The president can extend the deadline by up to 14 days if required.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has already called for a unity government as he attempts to retain power after his coalition lost its majority in the October 27 election even though it remained the largest bloc in parliament.

Eisenkot said he was willing to include Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies in a coalition government, provided he remained its leader. "If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," he said.