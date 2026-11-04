After her parents fled Vietnam by boat, Priscilla Chan became her family’s first college student and later helped fund medical research
Priscilla Chan’s journey from a Vietnamese refugee family to Harvard and science philanthropy was shaped by education and medicine.
Priscilla Chan's journey from growing up in a Vietnamese refugee family to attending Harvard and becoming a philanthropist began with a family history of war and separation. During a 2021 interview with Stanford Graduate School of Business, Priscilla Chan, co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, spoke about her family’s escape from Vietnam by boat and the difficult decisions her relatives faced during the war. Her grandparents divided their children into groups of two or three and sent them on separate boats, so that if one sank, they would not lose all their children.
Chan also spoke about her childhood outside Boston. Her family was sponsored by the Catholic Church and settled in an Irish Catholic town outside Boston, where Chan said she often felt like an outsider. She recalled being bullied in middle school and eating lunch in a public school bathroom because she did not want to go out to the playground and face other students. She said she worked hard because she believed there were more opportunities ahead.
Her parents arrived in the United States as refugees from Vietnam with little money and limited English skills. Neither had attended college, Chan said in the interview. She recalled that Harvard seemed like an uncertain and difficult-to-reach prospect for her family because her parents had little familiarity with the American higher education system. As the first person in her family to attend college, Chan initially felt like an outsider until a service group connected her with students from similar backgrounds.
From Harvard to education and medicine
Deep Dive
In her 2019 remarks at the ASU GSV Summit, published by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Chan recalled tutoring children at Franklin Hill, a low-income housing development near her hometown. She said that despite their abilities and resilience, many lacked teachers who recommended them for special programs or encouraged them to pursue college.
One incident changed how she understood the challenges these children faced. A child whom Chan tutored skipped several classes at school. When Chan went to check on her, she noticed that the child had lost two teeth. Chan found out that she had been concentrating too much on attendance and academic performance without being concerned about the dangers to that child's life. She understood that children cannot learn effectively when their health and safety are at risk.
Chan taught science for a brief time before pursuing medical training at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), where she completed her medical education and pediatric residency. During her medical training, Chan recalled treating an 8-year-old boy whose mother had told his school that he had a seizure disorder. Because the school excused his absences on medical grounds, he had missed 180 days of classes by third grade, the equivalent of approximately one full school year accumulated over several years. Chan later discovered that the boy had witnessed severe domestic violence at home and that his behavior, which resembled seizures, had been misunderstood.
This experience shaped how The Primary School in East Palo Alto operates, with teachers, parents, pediatricians, and mental health experts working together. Furthermore, Chan talked about another girl in The Primary School who used to sleep throughout the nap periods and throw tantrums. It turned out that she came from a homeless family and did not have the right sleeping arrangement. She was given a revised sleep schedule, while her mother received assistance with housing and employment services. This approach, according to Chan, focused on the underlying cause of the behavior.
Her broader point was that learning is about more than schooling. She argued that the physical, cognitive, social, and emotional needs of children were interconnected and schools would require health care professionals and families' help.
Personal experience transformed into philanthropy
The 2017 profile in the San Francisco Chronicle described how Chan's background in education and medicine influenced her philanthropic work. Chan and her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, established the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015. In a letter announcing the initiative, the couple pledged to give 99% of their Facebook shares during their lifetimes to advance human potential and promote equality.
The couple also announced a $3 billion commitment over 10 years in September 2016 to support scientific research aimed at curing, preventing, or managing diseases within their children's lifetimes. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative said the funding would help scientists develop new tools and technologies to accelerate medical research. The profile also noted a $75 million grant from Chan and Zuckerberg to San Francisco General Hospital in 2015. Chan had completed her medical training at the hospital, where she had worked as a pediatrician.
Across her accounts of growing up, studying, teaching, and practicing medicine, Chan returned to her family's journey out of Vietnam and the optimism she carried into her own life. These experiences as a student, teacher, and doctor helped shape her interest in children, education, and science.
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