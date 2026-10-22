In 2021, NASA sent microscopic tardigrades into orbit to examine their responses to spaceflight across generations

A minute creature that is capable of forming a tight ball in difficult conditions has been chosen as an object of study to understand how living creatures cope with space. Tardigrades, whose name means “slow walkers” and which are also called “water bears” owing to their appearance under a microscope, are small invertebrate animals famous for their ability to withstand various forms of stress, including desiccation and freezing. The tardigrades were transported to the International Space Station by SpaceX’s 22nd commercial resupply mission on June 3, 2021. A preflight light micrograph of a typical terrestrial tardigrade of the Milnesium genus seen at 40X magnification. (NASA/ Boothby Lab) NASA’s mission report described this experiment as one of a series of scientific investigations carried out in the orbiting laboratory. Known as Cell Science-04, the study examined how tardigrades respond to stress factors in outer space, as well as changes in genetic activity across several generations. Why did NASA use microscopic water bears? This experiment aimed to answer a broader question: How do organisms react when changes in their habitat affect their cells? It is not easy to replicate these conditions in laboratories on Earth. By using a small organism that has already demonstrated its resistance to stress, scientists can study the mechanisms behind that resilience.

Deep Dive What did NASA’s Cell Science-04 experiment study? Why did NASA send tardigrades to the International Space Station? Could studying tardigrades lead to ways to protect astronauts?

NASA’s Cell Science-04 research overview identifies the experiment’s central objectives as characterizing short-term and multigenerational survival and identifying genes involved in adaptation to stressful environments. The investigation used Hypsibius exemplaris, a tardigrade species suited to laboratory research. Scientists planned to examine how its gene expression changed after exposure to spaceflight conditions and compare those changes with results from control samples maintained on Earth. Gene expression is the process by which cells use information encoded in genes to make molecules necessary for their activities. Variations in gene expression can provide information about an organism’s response to stress. Researchers also planned to apply RNA interference, a process used to inhibit specific genes, to determine whether candidate genes played a role in the tardigrades’ stress tolerance. Researchers compared the animals’ initial reactions with those observed after extended periods in space. In a NASA podcast interview, principal investigator Thomas Boothby explained that the team intended to study the first generation after about a week and another generation that had been maintained in space for roughly two months, representing approximately four generations.

Researchers sent Hypsibius exemplaris tardigrades to the International Space Station to examine short-term responses and genetic activity over several generations. (NASA/Boothby Lab)