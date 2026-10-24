Iran's Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Moscow next week: FM Araghchi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, as Tehran and Moscow continue consultations on bilateral cooperation and key regional and international developments. Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan. (REUTERS)

In a statement shared on his Telegram channel, Araghchi said the upcoming meeting would follow discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his recent visit to Tehran.

“Last week, I hosted Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. We discussed in detail the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues,” Araghchi said.

He added that the discussions focused on expanding political and economic cooperation, implementing joint agreements and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We also emphasised the importance of continuing consultations to safeguard common interests and strengthen regional peace and stability,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

“These talks and consultations will continue next week in Moscow, with the presence of the presidents of the two countries,” he added.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian and Putin last met on the sidelines of the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan on October 8. The two leaders had also held discussions during a summit in Kyrgyzstan in September.

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Earlier this week, Lavrov visited Tehran, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate their positions on regional and international issues. Following the visit, Araghchi described relations between Iran and Russia as closer than ever, despite US President Donald Trump questioning the extent of Moscow's support for Tehran.

During his meeting with Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan earlier this month, Putin said Russia was prepared to help Iran resolve the regional conflict through diplomatic means.

“For our part, we are ready to do everything in our power to help you resolve this situation,” Putin said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Putin also highlighted progress in economic cooperation, stating that trade between the two countries increased by more than 21 per cent in 2025, with the positive trend continuing during the first seven months of 2026.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would continue negotiations despite previous attacks during earlier rounds of engagement with Washington.

“We are in talks, but every time we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table,” he said, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

The upcoming Moscow meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the two presidents to review bilateral cooperation and discuss the evolving regional situation as diplomatic efforts continue.