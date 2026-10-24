At least 12 injured as Salem High School football team bus overturns in Georgia

The crash triggered a large emergency response with firefighters, paramedics and medical helicopters. 11Alive reporter Cody Alcorn reported that at least two medical helicopters were requested after the crash.

Authorities said at least 12 occupants sustained injuries. One trainer was airlifted to a hospital, while ambulances transported other injured students and staff members to several medical facilities. Officials have not released the conditions of those injured.

The crash occurred on Highway 138 near Interstate 20 and Old Salem Road in Rockdale County after several high school football games had concluded. Rockdale County School District confirmed the bus was transporting 27 people, including 17 football players, seven trainers, two coaches and one driver, when it flipped onto its side.

A school bus carrying Salem High School football players, trainers and coaches overturned in Rockdale County, Georgia , late Friday. The crash injured at least 12 people and prompting a large emergency response, 11Alive reporter Cody Alcorn said.

Alcorn reported that Rockdale County officials later confirmed that the overturned vehicle belonged to the school district and was carrying Salem High School football players and trainers. Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital activated standby procedures for a possible mass casualty event following the incident, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Authorities also established a reunification area in a nearby commercial parking lot, where students who were not seriously injured contacted family members before returning home. First responders also closed parts of Highway 138 while creating removed the damaged bus from an embankment.

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Cause of crash under investigation Georgia State Patrol has not determined what caused the bus to overturn. According to FOX News, the bus had severe front-end damage, a broken windshield, and a partially collapsed roof as a result of the collision.

Officials also have not confirmed the exact number of students among those injured or released the identities of anyone involved.

Fredrick Green, the head coach, is doing well after surviving the collision. He is currently trying to find out where all of the impacted team members were transported for medical care.

Rockdale County School District said Superintendent Shirley Chesser has been briefed on the incident. The district said it would continue providing updates as more information becomes available.