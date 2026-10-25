Josh Turek, the Paralympic gold medalist seeking a US Senate seat from Iowa

Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Turek belongs to a working class family. Born with spina bifida, a congenital condition affecting the spine, he underwent 21 surgeries before the age of 12. His family faced financial difficulties while managing his medical care. He often received assistance through programs such as free summer meals for children. Turek began playing wheelchair basketball in seventh grade, which helped him build a career in sports.

Turek entered politics in 2022 after retiring from wheelchair basketball, in which he won two Paralympic gold medals for the United States. He was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives from the 20th district where he represented Council Bluffs. This was his first election which he won by just six votes. He was re-elected in 2024 and has focused on healthcare reform, public education, workers’ wages and environmental protection. In June 2026, he won the Democratic nomination for the US Senate, defeating state Senator Zach Wahls in the primary.

Expanding his political career, Democratic candidate Josh Turek is running for the US Senate from Iowa in the 2026 midterm elections. He will be competing against former broadcast journalist and Republican nominee Ashley Hinson, as well as Libertarian Thomas Laehn. The elected candidate will succeed Republican Senator Joni Ernst , who is not seeking re-election. Turek’s campaign focuses on healthcare costs, wages, affordable housing and clean water.

Turek’s father served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and Turek has linked his condition to his father’s exposure to Agent Orange. His mother was a social worker and community college instructor. He grew up with siblings in a large family and later married Jarolin, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic. The couple met in Spain while Josh was playing professional wheelchair basketball. They live together in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Turek graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs and later attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota, from where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He even played wheelchair basketball for the university, where he became the program’s all-time leading scorer. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management.

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Political priorities and vision In his official campaign, Turek has advocated for increased access to affordable healthcare, proposing a public health insurance option, protecting the Affordable Care Act and restoring Medicaid funding. In the Iowa legislature, he sponsored legislation to cap insulin costs at $25 per month and expand access to dental services under Medicaid. Additionally, he backed legislation supporting cancer research, including paediatric cancer research. He is currently supporting his sister through treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer. He wants to restore federal funding for cancer research and ensure patients can access affordable treatment.

Drawing on his experience as a Paralympic wheelchair basketball player, Turek has also focused on disability rights. He wrote and passed Iowa legislation, making it easier for people covered by Medicaid to repair wheelchairs and mobility devices. He called for ending federal exemptions that allow certain employers to pay workers with disabilities below the minimum wage. In addition to that, he pledged to protect the Americans with Disabilities Act.

His campaign also focuses on education as Turek advocated for increased funding for public schools and repealing school voucher programs so that public tax money can stay within the school districts. Turek has made supporting farmers and rural communities another campaign priority. Calling the Iowa farmers “best in the world”, he advocates mandatory country-of-origin labeling and strong measures to curb monopolies in agribusiness and meatpacking.

Positions on border security, trade and labor Turek has called for bipartisan reforms that strengthen border security while making the path to citizenship simpler. He believes the US can enforce its immigration laws and secure its borders while also providing a path to citizenship. He has also advocated deporting people who enter the country illegally and commit crimes, preventing fentanyl from crossing the border and ensuring greater accountability for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Moreover, Turek has advocated raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. He backs stronger workers’ rights to form unions and negotiate better wages and benefits. He has proposed investing in job training programs and apprenticeships to help people develop skills and find employment without a college degree.

Trade and tariffs are another area of focus for Turek’s campaign. He actively criticized the Trump administration’s policies, arguing that they have heavily affected Iowa farmers. He went on to criticize Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson for supporting these policies. Turek has called for a level playing field for farmers, saying they need fair opportunities to compete and sell their products in international markets.