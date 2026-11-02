A McDonald County couple have been found dead after they went missing. McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson said that the bodies of Leo and Katherine Lindeman were found on a neighbor's property “about 400 to 500 yards from the Lindemans' home” by an individual, per KSN 16. Leo and Katherine Lindeman, elderly Missouri couple, found dead days after going missing (McDonald County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Officials have said that the couple’s white poodle, Itty Bitty, has not yet been located.

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Authorities searched the Lindemans’ property several times since they were reported missing. The two were reported missing on September 24, the last time anyone had seen them being a week before that.

Leo and Katherine Lindeman’s disappearance Leo, 73, and Katherine, 74, had friends in the area around their Missouri home. However, the couple, both in their 70s, spent most of their time on their property, NBC News reported.

They really just wanted to retire and have peacefulness,” Leo’s sister-in-law Debra Lindeman told Dateline.

Debra and her daughter, LaShawnda Lindeman, who live in Wichita, Kansas, said that the family received a call from Missouri law enforcement on September 24 informing them that a family friend had reported Leo and Katherine missing.

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The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons poster for Leo and Katherine on Facebook on September 26. They confirmed that hey were reported missing on September 24 and gave an approximate date of disappearance as September 16.

LaShawnda and other family members traveled from Wichita to the Lindeman property to help with the search on September 28.

“The gate was left unlocked, the home was left unlocked,” LaShawnda said.

Their vehicle was also found on the property.

“When they left, they left — everything was in place,” Debra said. “The bed was made still. The house was in perfect order.”

Debra added that the couple’s personal belongings, including cellphones, IDs, and Katherine’s purse, were found inside the home.

They had left their medication behind too, which was concerning because Leo had survived five heart attacks and Katherine was living with lupus. The family said that none of this was typical behavior for Leo and Katherine, and that they would have closed up the house and taken their essential medications had they planned to travel for an extended period.