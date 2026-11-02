Leo and Katherine Lindeman, elderly Missouri couple, found dead days after going missing
Police said that the bodies of Leo and Katherine Lindeman were found on a neighbor's property “about 400 to 500 yards from the Lindemans' home”.
A McDonald County couple have been found dead after they went missing. McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson said that the bodies of Leo and Katherine Lindeman were found on a neighbor's property “about 400 to 500 yards from the Lindemans' home” by an individual, per KSN 16.
Officials have said that the couple’s white poodle, Itty Bitty, has not yet been located.
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Authorities searched the Lindemans’ property several times since they were reported missing. The two were reported missing on September 24, the last time anyone had seen them being a week before that.
Leo and Katherine Lindeman’s disappearance
Leo, 73, and Katherine, 74, had friends in the area around their Missouri home. However, the couple, both in their 70s, spent most of their time on their property, NBC News reported.
They really just wanted to retire and have peacefulness,” Leo’s sister-in-law Debra Lindeman told Dateline.
Debra and her daughter, LaShawnda Lindeman, who live in Wichita, Kansas, said that the family received a call from Missouri law enforcement on September 24 informing them that a family friend had reported Leo and Katherine missing.
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The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons poster for Leo and Katherine on Facebook on September 26. They confirmed that hey were reported missing on September 24 and gave an approximate date of disappearance as September 16.
LaShawnda and other family members traveled from Wichita to the Lindeman property to help with the search on September 28.
“The gate was left unlocked, the home was left unlocked,” LaShawnda said.
Their vehicle was also found on the property.
“When they left, they left — everything was in place,” Debra said. “The bed was made still. The house was in perfect order.”
Debra added that the couple’s personal belongings, including cellphones, IDs, and Katherine’s purse, were found inside the home.
They had left their medication behind too, which was concerning because Leo had survived five heart attacks and Katherine was living with lupus. The family said that none of this was typical behavior for Leo and Katherine, and that they would have closed up the house and taken their essential medications had they planned to travel for an extended period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More