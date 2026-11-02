Scott Singer: From Boca Raton mayor to 2026 Florida congressional candidate

After winning the Republican primary for Florida’s 25th Congressional District in August, Scott Singer will be facing Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District in the upcoming general elections. Having served as a mayor in Boca Raton, Florida, he wishes to work with President Donald Trump to work on the America First agenda. Scott Singer will be competing against Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz in the 2026 US House election in Florida's 25th Congressional District. (Instagram @scottsingerusa)

Singer began his political career in 2014 when he was elected to the Boca Raton City Council. He later served as a deputy mayor before becoming a mayor in 2018. Having served Boca Raton as mayor for 8 years, he spent his initial years in lowering municipal property tax rates, reducing local crime, and cutting regulatory red tape.

Scott Singer's life outside politics Singer was born in Miami Beach and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He attended Pine Crest School and later graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. He later earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. Singer also describes himself as a lawyer and small-business owner, advising businesses and entrepreneurs.

Singer is currently married to Bella, and the couple has two children named Daniel and Rachel. Scott has even shared that his father served in World War II and that his parents worked hard to help him and his sister become the first college graduates in their family. He, along with his family, currently lives in Boca Raton, Florida.

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Singer's policies, priorities and key views Singer’s congressional campaign focuses on lowering taxes, reducing government spending, supporting law enforcement and promoting economic growth. During his tenure as mayor of Boca Raton from 2018 to 2026, he said he voted seven times to lower the city’s property tax rate while also maintaining balanced budgets. He also prioritised public safety, claiming that his policies led to a 25% reduction in crime rates.

Expressing his support for Donald Trump, he pledges to advance the America First agenda. Additionally, Singer has extended his support to energy independence and free market capitalism while opposing policies associated with socialism. Singer has also pledged not to raise taxes and says he would support a ban on members of Congress trading individual stocks.

On immigration, jobs and trade Singer supports securing the US border and enforcing existing immigration laws, arguing that national security should be the utmost priority. He believes that an open border has caused a drug crisis. He has called for a merit based immigration system that considers applicants’ skills, their respect for the US laws and their ability to contribute to the economy without becoming a financial burden on taxpayers. He even criticised Biden’s policies, calling them “failed”. Additionally, Singer has stated that during his tenure as mayor of Boca Raton, he ensured the city cooperated with federal immigration authorities.

Singer advocated for policies aimed at encouraging business growth, reducing regulatory barriers and creating higher paying jobs. During his tenure as mayor of Boca Raton, he said he worked to reduce red tape, expand the use of technology and attract businesses to the city. As a congressional candidate and as a small-business owner himself, he has pledged to work with local business leaders to promote economic growth in South Florida.

Describing himself as a “staunch supporter of President Trump”, Singer supports Trump’s America First economic and trade agenda, which he says will help expand manufacturing and create jobs. He has further advocated for energy independence, arguing that it can strengthen the US economy and also reduce costs.

Iran conflict and artificial intelligence Singer supports President Donald Trump’s approach to Iran and believes the country should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He has described the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons as a “red line” and opposed congressional authorization for US military action against Iran, arguing that such measures could undermine national security. He has also expressed hope for a swift resolution to the conflict. His position reflects his support for a strong US defence and closer cooperation with Israel.

Singer’s focus lies on reducing regulations on businesses, expanding the use of technology and encouraging innovation to create jobs. His campaign also highlights the importance of keeping children safe online. However, he has not publicly specified how he would approach AI regulation, its use in the workplace or its impact on the job market.

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Controversies and disputes Singer faced criticism during his tenure as mayor of Boca Raton over the proposed One Boca redevelopment project. The plan would have leased 7.8 acres of public land to private developers for 99 years in order to build residential units, retail spaces and a hotel, along with some new facilities and public spaces. Critics raised concerns about the use of public land and the future of Memorial Park, which is associated with local World War II veterans. Singer and other supporters argued that the project would generate revenue for the city and improve public facilities. However, voters rejected the proposal in March 2026 with approximately 74% votes against it.

Singer also faced criticism in 2023 over a proposal to extend the terms of the mayor and city council members from three years to four. Critics argued that the sitting officials who supported the change, including Singer, could benefit from longer terms. The city spent approximately $145,000 on the special election for the proposal. Although, nothing established that the proposal was illegal.

Scott Singer's net worth While his personal net worth has not been disclosed publicly, the Federal Election Commission reported around $2.27 million in total receipts of his congressional campaign, including $724,010 lent by Singer himself. The campaign also had about $579,453 in outstanding debts.

Having spent years in local government and the business sector, Scott Singer is now seeking to bring that experience to the US House of Representatives. His campaign focuses on economic growth, lower taxes and public safety as he prepares for the 2026 general election against Democrat Jared Moskowitz.

– By Tanisha Sharma