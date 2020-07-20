e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi cop fights carjackers, seriously injured

Delhi cop fights carjackers, seriously injured

The policeman, Jagdish, suffered injuries to his head, nose, and face after the duo attacked him with bricks and a pistol’s butt.

delhi Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Deh
DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police.
DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police.
         

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was seriously injured while resisting and fighting two armed men who attempted to rob him of his Maruti Swift car at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Alipur Monday morning, police said.

The policeman, Jagdish, suffered injuries to his head, nose, and face after the duo attacked him with bricks and a pistol’s butt. His three family members, including his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were inside the car when the carjacking attempt happened around 6.30 am.

Some farmers working in the nearby fields and rushed to help the car’s occupants after hearing their screams for help. They thrashed the alleged carjackers before handing them over to the police. Both of them were injured and had to be hospitalised, police officers said.

“The arrested men were identified as Rahul and Deepak. Their antecedents are being verified. A case has been registered against them,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

DCP Sharma said ASI Jagdish is posted in the security wing of Delhi Police. On Monday morning, the ASI and his family had left home for their relative’s home in Delhi in their Swift car. After driving some distance from their home, the ASI stopped the car on the roadside and was waiting for another family member.

In the meantime, a police officer said, two men, arrived, pointed a gun at the ASI, who was not in the police uniform, and asked him to come out of the vehicle with the other occupants. The ASI tried to snatch their pistol and a scuffle broke out between them.

“One of the assailants picked up a brick and hit Jagdish in his face and head. Despite being injured, the ASI foiled the carjacking attempt and managed to overpower the duo with the help of some farmers,” the officer said.

tags
top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In