Delhi HC to hear on Friday case against ACP for alleged derogatory remarks against lawyers

New Delhi The petition was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench of acting chief justice Nitin Sambre and justice Sanjay Sharma. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking action against suspended assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha and other personnel over alleged misconduct and derogatory remarks made against lawyers during a demonstration outside the Delhi Police headquarters over his transfer.

The petition was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench of acting chief justice Nitin Sambre and justice Sanjay Sharma. The court said that the same will be heard on Friday. “Friday,” the court said.

To be sure, the high court on Tuesday refused to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged misconduct and derogatory remarks, and asked the lawyers to file a petition seeking action.

In a demonstration at the police HQ on Monday, scores of Delhi Police officers, including the recently transferred Gandhi Nagar ACP, sought a meeting with police commissioner Anurag Kumar over the recent face-off with Shahdara lawyers. Vashishtha was suspended following the protest.

The controversy stems from an incident on October 23 at the Shahdara police station, wherein police and lawyers faced off over an alleged lack of action against a suspect who reportedly assaulted advocate Lalit Bansal in his locality.

According to the lawyers’ account, several advocates visited the police station that evening to seek action against those named in the assault case. They alleged that ACP Vashishtha and the station house officer assured them that the accused, present at the police station, would be arrested. However, the lawyers learnt the following day that the accused had not been arrested and had reportedly been released.

When the advocates returned to the police station to question the handling of the case, Vashishtha allegedly displayed his revolver to threaten and intimidate them, the bar bodies alleged.

The police, however, offered a counter-version, saying the confrontation followed a dispute between two groups over a motorcycle-related incident.

A separate case was registered over alleged misbehaviour with police personnel on duty, while the allegation that the ACP pointed his service weapon at the advocates is under investigation.