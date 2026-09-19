Delhi realtor Manchanda may have uncovered accused's ‘extortion racket’ before murder, police suspect

The probe into the murder of 31-year-old real estate sales manager Yuvraj Singh Manchanda revealed that the victim may have gone to Gurugram to confront the accused, his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, over an alleged cheating racket involving friends or clients, police officers aware of the matter said. Yuvraj Singh Manchanda was allegedly killed on September 6, with his body recovered from a Gurugram plot later. (HT)

Police said that the accused posed as government officials and sent fake notices bearing letterheads of central agencies to extort them, and that they called Manchanda on the pretext of a client meeting and allegedly murdered him, suspecting that he may have unearthed their racket. Two senior police officers on Saturday said they were exploring this angle along with possibilities of a financial or business-related dispute.

Also read: ‘Killers sent us texts for days using Yuvraj’s phone’: Gurugram victim's family

Motive remains unclear, officers say One of the senior police officers, who did not wish to be named, said, “We are still not sure about the exact motive. Vats keeps changing her statement and is lying. She has also told us that she was under threat because of Manchanda and later she said there was a financial dispute between them over ₹30 lakh. None of this has been substantiated. We also have strong suspicion that Manchanda came to know about all their scams and was going to confront them but was killed.”

Manchanda had gone missing on the night of September 6. As per police, after the murder, the duo kept travelling around Gurugram for the next two days with his body in Vats’s Creta car, before dumping it in a plot filled with sewerage on September 8. Two days later, on September 10, his body was fished out by the Gurugram police.

The Delhi Police said the victim’s family, based in Sarita Vihar, had not approached them until September 11 since the accused took Manchanda’s phone and continued to message the family for two days. On September 16, both Vats and Sachdeva were traced to Kaichi Dham in Uttarakhand, from where they were arrested.

Also read: Missing Delhi man found dead in Gurugram, was shot by ex-colleague, her partner