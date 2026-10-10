Seemapuri collapse: Building owner yet to be traced, DNA test of body parts starts
DNA tests are being conducted on recovered body parts, while police search for the owner and investigate possible links to demolition work nearby.
NEW DELHI: Two days after a five-storey building collapsed in east Delhi’s Seemapuri, killing at least four people, building owner Mohammad Anwar is yet to be traced, according to officers aware of the investigation, who added that DNA examination to identify body parts recovered from the debris has started.
The post-mortem examinations of three women who died in the collapse have been conducted, officers said. The final toll could rise depending on the results of the DNA examination.
“The process of DNA examination has been initiated to identify the recovered body parts. We are also trying to trace the building owner,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.
The five-storey structure collapsed around 3.30pm on Wednesday in the congested lanes of New Seemapuri, trapping at least 11 people. The deceased were identified as Hazra Bibi, 56, her niece Nusrat, 33, Gulafsa, 21, who was four months pregnant, along with a child aged around three or four years. Five body parts were recovered from the debris, and their identities are yet to be established.
Police have registered a case against unknown persons under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the collapse.
Demolition work in an adjacent building, involving vibrating machines over the preceding three to four days, may have triggered the collapse, northeast Delhi district magistrate Ajay Kumar told HT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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