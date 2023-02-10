District admin to write for reconstruction; Chintels residents hold protest

The district administration on Friday said it will write to the state government and department of town and country planning to consider the demand of residents, of reconstructing Tower D of Chintels Paradiso condominium and allotting them new flats.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 had partially collapsed a year ago, on February 10, killing two women. On Friday, to mark a year of the tragedy, flat owners of Tower D and other towers held a protest at the condominium and later at the mini-secretariat, demanding early compensation and action against the developer.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels RWA, said they have asked the district administration to recommend that Tower D and other structures that were deemed unsafe be reconstructed and flat owners be given new flats in lieu of damaged ones.

“The decision on the final compensation should also be made public and the structural audit report of Towers E and F should be shared with the RWA and the flat owners,” he said.

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said he discussed the various issues in detail with flat owners and assured them that their demand for reconstruction will be taken up with the state government. “The audit of the remaining towers will be expedited and all help will be accorded to flat owners,” he said.

On Friday morning, around 100 residents gathered at the condominium and marched for a kilometre outside the condominium to protest against the developer and the authorities. In the evening, residents also organised a candle-light march to commemorate the two residents who died in the collapse.

Sandeep Barsayain, a flat owner, said the authorities should ensure that flats are reconstructed and given to the owners, and their loss is made good.

“Audit report of only one tower has been out till date. Compensation to Tower D residents is still pending. The SIT report is inconclusive. We want authorities to take strong action,” he said.

The residents in the evening also said a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up a temporary office in the condominium, to record statements of flat owners. “The CBI officials also questioned the workers, who were present at the time of repair on Thursday. The RWA members will also interact with them,” said a resident, asking not to be named.

The Chintels India spokesperson said, “Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic incident in which two women lost their precious lives. Our deepest condolences once again to their families. We also understand the pain and anguish being suffered by the other residents and wish to settle the matter fairly.”

The spokesperson also said the developer has reached a settlement with owners of a few flats and are in talks with the others. “We are willing to discuss the settlement with the other owners of Tower D directly,” he said.

