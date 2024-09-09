Residents protest over bad Gurugram Sector 109 road

Residents of Gurugram Sector 109 took to the streets amid heavy rainfall on Sunday morning to protest against the deteriorating condition of the 24-metre internal road connecting ATS Tourmaline, Chintels Serenity, Brisk Lumbini, and Sobha Villas residential complexes. The road has for long had deep potholes, is frequently waterlogging, and has broken street lights. Protesters outside ATS Tourmaline, Chintels Serenity, Brisk Lumbini, and Sobha Villas in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents have made multiple complaints to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) over the years but have received only assurances, no action.

Renuka Singh, senior town planner, Gurugram, when asked about the matter said, “The department will get the matter inspected and accordingly will hold a meeting of all concerned stakeholders for expeditious resolution.”

DTCP had in March and July issued written assurances to residents, promising a meeting with all stakeholders to address the road and infrastructure issues. However, no such meeting has been convened.

“Elections come and go but this road has only degraded. What is the use of voting if we can’t even get basic amenities such as a proper road and streetlights?” said Amit Vats, a resident of Chintels Serenity.

The protest saw a large turnout from the societies in Sector 109, and slogans such as “No Road, No Vote” and “Pehle Road, Phir Vote” echoed throughout the area. Protesters expressed their anger at the lack of coordination between government bodies, builders, and authorities responsible for the sector’s infrastructure. “Despite a detailed meeting atDTCP recently, no meeting of stakeholders has been scheduled to execute the repair work,” Vats added.

“The internal roads in Sector 109 are in an abysmal condition and pose serious risks to vehicles and their occupants,” said Manish Grover, a Sobha International City resident. He said that if the government failed to take action soon, residents might boycott the upcoming elections in protest.

“For a decade, we’ve been discussing the 24-metre road policy but nothing has changed. No streetlights, no motorable road, and no drainage system. It seems DTCP isn’t serious about accountability. The situation here hasn’t improved, except for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway,” said Chandan Verma, a Chintels Serenity resident.

Sanjay Agarwal of ATS Tourmaline, who has lived in the area since 2019, said the 500-metre stretch of road has always been full of craters. “Why should we participate in the Haryana elections when our political leadership has failed to deliver even basic civic amenities?” he asked.

NK Sharma, president of the Brisk Lumbini Residents Welfare Association (RWA), urged the administration to take action. “The administration needs to wake up and fix flaws in process or policy without delay. We have been suffering for almost a decade, and we need a permanent solution, not temporary fixes, for streetlights, proper road infrastructure, and drainage,” Sharma said.