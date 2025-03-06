Rehmankheda tiger released into DTR forests

The tiger which reigned terror in Rehmankheda in the state capital for 91-days, and was finally captured on Wednesday, was released in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), in Lakhimpur Kheri district, on Thursday noon. The tiger being released into the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (Courtesy DTR)

As the trap door to his cage was raised, the 4-year-old canine rushed out without wasting a moment, took a left turn towards Karingakote range, stopped for a second to look back at the forest staff who brought him to the DTR, and finally disappeared into the dense foliage.

“The tiger had consumed about 15 kg of meat a day before and can survive without a meal for the next two days. This makes it comfortable to wander, search for a prey and continue normal life inside forest,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range. The tiger had killed two dozen animals including seven animals used as baits.

DTR, which reported 135 tigers during the Status of Tigers In India report 2022, had lost two tigers in the past one week. The tiger was released in the pocket where male tigers are few in number.

Deputy director, DTR, Rengaraju T, who led the team releasing the tiger back into the wild, confirmed, “The Rahmankheda tiger was safely released into the Dudhwa jungles on Thursday.”

“The tiger was carried in a cage to a selected spot in Dudhwa jungles, where the door of the cage was lifted up and the big cat leapt into the wild to enjoy his freedom.”

On Wednesday, a 12-hour continuous combing operation that began at 6.17 am, brought an end to a 91-day chase against the elusive tiger at 5.30 in the evening in Rehmankheda. Two tranquilising darts hit the tiger at around 5.30 pm and it took about 15 minutes to take effect on the 200-kg, male tiger.

“After the rescue, veterinary experts conducted a thorough health examination, following which the tiger was safely released into the core division of DTR,” tweeted DTR after the release.