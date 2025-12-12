MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ongoing beautification of south Mumbai’s iconic Kala Ghoda precinct has entered its final phase. Once completed, the upgraded streetscape will be opened to Mumbai residents as well as domestic and international tourists. Kala Ghoda revamped precinct to open by January end

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, along with former chief secretary and Maharashtra State Finance Commission chairperson Nitin Kareer, conducted an on-site review of the works on Thursday morning. Assistant commissioner (A Ward) Jaydeep More and other officials were present during the inspection.

“The precinct revamp is in its last stages and will be open by January end,” said a civic official from BMC’s A ward.

Kala Ghoda, known for its rich heritage, old-world architecture and vibrant cultural scene, is home to museums, art galleries and heritage structures. The annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has long established the area as a cultural landmark. The precinct also lies adjacent to the UNESCO-listed “Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai,” making it a popular stop on heritage walks for locals and visitors.

To support this cultural identity and improve pedestrian experience, the BMC is upgrading five key roads: Saibaba Road, Ropewalk Lane, Dr VB Gandhi Road/Forbes Street, Rutherford Street and B Bharucha Road. The first phase covers 3,443 sq m across a stretch of 500 metres.

The precinct, already dotted with eateries, cafés, boutiques and jewellery stores, draws heavy footfall. The beautification plan aims to enhance visitor comfort by improving walkability and creating pedestrian-friendly public spaces. Heavy vehicles will be restricted in the area, while modern barricades will be installed on all four boundaries.

A plaza is also being developed at the B Bharucha Road junction, using grey and black granite along with basalt paving. The plaza will feature seating where citizens and tourists can pause and enjoy the ambience and local cuisine. Meandering pedestrian pathways have been introduced throughout the precinct to create a more relaxed walking experience.

During his review, commissioner Gagrani instructed officials to ensure that the precinct is made “as aesthetically pleasing as possible.” He also directed that all signboards and frontage displays of restaurants, eateries and shops follow a uniform size and comply with regulations to maintain visual harmony across the area.