Kedar Dighe granted pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: The sessions court on Saturday granted conditional anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena’s newly appointed Thane district chief Kedar Dighe, who has been booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape and criminal intimidation case.
Additional Sessions judge M M Deshpande granted anticipatory bail to Dighe on condition that he co-operates with the investigation.
The N M Joshi Marg police on August 2 registered a case against Dighe, 42, based on a complaint by a 23-year-old-woman. Dighe had filed for anticipatory bail on Thursday.
Apart from Dighe, the police had also booked one Rohit Kapoor, a resident of Delhi, who works as a captain of a ship in Singapore.
According to the complainant, Kapoor called her to his room on the pretext of taking club membership and then allegedly raped her. The next day he offered her money when she refused to take the same, Dighe threatened her.
Dighe’s role was mainly related to threatening the victim, as per the allegations. The FIR was registered under section 376 for rape and 506 (2) of IPC for criminal intimidation.
The police had sent a summons to Dighe on Thursday after which he approached the Sessions Court for pre-arrest bail.
On July 31, Uddhav Thackeray appointed Kedar Dighe — the nephew of the late Thane unit chief Anand Dighe who died in 2001 — as the new unit head of the district. Anita Birje was appointed as his deputy.
Born and brought up in Thane, Kedar runs a hospitality start-up called BGourmet. He also runs a non-government organisation, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Yuva Pratishthan, which works for rural development.
-
3 years later, court declares Australian couple as legal parents of surrogate child
Mumbai: About three years after their son was born in India through surrogacy, a non-resident Indian couple can finally take him with them to Australia, where they live on a permanent visa. The Bombay City Civil Court on August 2 issued an order declaring the couple as biological and legal parents of the child and allowed them to take him from the surrogate mother's custody.
-
Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said. During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.
-
Meerut’s Priyanka walks away with silver, 3rd athlete from U.P. to bag medal at ’22 CWG
LUCKNOW Priyanka Goswami loves to keep an eye on local athletics meets in her home town in Meerut and doesn't miss a chance to watch the young athletes running on the tracks of the Kailash Prakash Stadium whenever she gets time. Goswami's hard work paid rich dividends on Saturday as she shattered a three-year-old national record to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.
-
Now, flavoured fresh beer in U.P.’s Prayagraj from August 20
Beer lover of Sangam city now have a big reason to cheer up. Come August 20 and these zythophiles (beer lovers) will be able to enjoy freshly brewed beer as the Prayagraj's first microbrewery is all set to open in Civil Lines from that day. Following this, two bar owners from the city had applied for setting up microbreweries on their premises. District excise officer, Prayagraj, Jitendra Kumar Singh further said the first microbrewery will start functioning from August 20.
-
Three youths commit suicide in Lucknow, two faced financial crisis
Three persons including a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in separate incidents in the state capital on Saturday. Police said, two of the three persons committed suicide due to financial crisis. This included a 30-year-old shop salesman who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Alambagh locality. In another incident, a 27-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sairpur area.
