Two arrested over temple ornaments theft in Noida

Noida: Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly decamping with cash and valuables worth ₹1.5 lakh from Shree Dhaam temple in Noida’s Sector 47, police said, adding that all stolen items were recovered from the suspects. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had planned about the theft on February 8 when they visited the temple on Shivratri. (Representational image)

According to deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Vidyasagar Mishra, the theft occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. And, following the temple head’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 49 police station.

“CCTV footage of the temple showed two masked men entered the temple around 2.15am on Thursday and took ornaments of idols kept at the temple as well as the donation box. Police teams were deployed to trace and nab the suspects,” the DCP said.

On Saturday morning, as the police teams were carrying out vehicle-checking at Barola T-point in Sector 49, three people were seen coming on a motorbike. They, however, changed their route on seeing the police, he added.

“When chased, the suspects fired at the police party and in retaliatory firing, one of the suspects identified as Deepak Bharti (28), a resident of Sadarpur, was hurt. His accomplice Pintu Tiwari (22), resident of Chalera, was nabbed during a combing operation while a third unidentified suspect managed to flee. Police recovered all of the stolen items from the suspects,” said the officer, adding that Bharti has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The police recovered gold-plated ornaments used to adorn temple idols and statues of Lord Krishna and a lion from the suspects’ possession.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had planned on February 8 when they visited the temple on Shivratri, the officer said.

“While two of the suspects carried out the theft, one of them stayed outside the temple gates. They knew that CCTV cameras are installed in the temple premises, hence, covered their faces,” the DCP said, adding that police teams have been deployed to nab the third suspect

Meanwhile, the suspect, Tiwari, was sent to judicial custody on Saturday after being produced before a magistrate and the other suspect Bharti is recovering at the hospital, the officer added.