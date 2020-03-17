With SAD losing ground, AAP in disarray, Cong stands a good chance: Capt

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:31 IST

CHANDIGARH

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said in the absence of a strong opposition, the Congress stood a good chance to return to power and take the state’s progress to the next level.

During an interaction at a conclave to mark the completion of three years of his government, Amarinder said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had lost ground, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in total disarray in the state. The Akalis do not even have leadership at the moment, with the Badals having never allowed a strong leadership to emerge, and as for AAP, there was a lot of hype even during the 2017 polls but it failed to translate into victory, he said.

“If the Congress returns to power, the next seven years will witness Punjab being restored to its previous glory as India’s number 1 state,” the chief minister said.

Responding to a question, he said infrastructure in the state had seen remarkable improvement in the last three years, making Punjab an investment destination with ₹58,000 crore on-ground investment, but the real impact of this would be seen in a couple of years. To a question on Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said they had not met for a long time but the former minister had committed to sticking to the Congress and it was on the high command to decide how best to utilise his services.