DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow on du.ac.in

DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow, November 17, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the list. 
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU PG first merit list 2021 on November 17, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for post graduate courses can check the first merit list through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.

The departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from November 18 to November 22, 2021, and payment against the first merit list will be till November 23, 2021. Candidates who have to applied for the admission round can check the first merit list through the steps given below. 

DU PG First merit list 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG First merit list 2021 link available on the home page.
  • The merit list PDF file will open.
  • Check the name and roll number and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year 1,83,815 students have applied for admission to PG courses offered by the varsity. Three merit lists will be released this year. The second merit list will be available on November 26, 2021 and the third merit list on December 3, 2021. The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1, 2021.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
