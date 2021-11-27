Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result to release today, here’s how to check

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result on November 27, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the result through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. The seat allotment result will release at 11 am today.

The state government has reduced seats in two engineering colleges and removed all seats in one engineering college. Further, engineering seats surrendered by the Managements to the government are also been included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first-round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix.

Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result: How to check

To check the first seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the latest announcement section where the first seat allotment result link will be available.

Press the seat allotment result link and a new page will open.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the previous schedule, the exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seats in the first round can be done from November 27 to November 30, 2021, and payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON