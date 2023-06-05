Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BHU SET 2023 results released, check Class IX and XI admissions merit list here

BHU SET 2023 results released, check Class IX and XI admissions merit list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 04:03 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the BHU SET 2023 examination can download their results from the official websites at bhuonline.in.

Banaras Hindu University released the class 9th and class 11th school entrance test( SET) 2023 results on June 5. Candidates who have appeared for the BHU SET 2023 examination can download their results from the official websites at bhuonline.in.

BHU SET 2023 results released, check Class IX and XI admissions merit list here
BHU SET 2023 results released, check Class IX and XI admissions merit list here

The BHU SET exam was conducted on April 26, 27, 28, 29, and April 30. The provisional answer key was released on May 10, 2023, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys till May 12.

Direct link to check BHU SET 2023 result

BHU Class 9th and 11th entrance exam result: How to check

Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the “SET RESULT-2023”

Next, key in your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
banaras admission admissions + 1 more
banaras admission admissions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out