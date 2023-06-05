Banaras Hindu University released the class 9th and class 11th school entrance test( SET) 2023 results on June 5. Candidates who have appeared for the BHU SET 2023 examination can download their results from the official websites at bhuonline.in. BHU SET 2023 results released, check Class IX and XI admissions merit list here

The BHU SET exam was conducted on April 26, 27, 28, 29, and April 30. The provisional answer key was released on May 10, 2023, and candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys till May 12.

Direct link to check BHU SET 2023 result

BHU Class 9th and 11th entrance exam result: How to check

Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the “SET RESULT-2023”

Next, key in your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout for future reference.