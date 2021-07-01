BPSC 65th mains result declared, direct link

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the 65th combined main written competitive exam which was held on November 25, 26, and 28. A total of 1,142 candidates have qualified in the exam and have been shortlisted for the interview. The BPSC result is available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC result

BPSC 65th main exam result: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

• Click on the link “Results: 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”

• Download the result file which is in a PDF format

Through the Bihar 65th combined competitive exam, the BPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 423 positions in various departments.

The final result of BPSC 64th exam was declared in June. A total of 1454 candidates had cleared the final examination.