BPSC 67th CCE: Error in 672 candidates' documents, commission asks to re-verify

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 08:45 AM IST

A list containing roll numbers of such candidates and the nature of error is available on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has informed that 672 aspirants of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) have uploaded documents containing errors. A list containing roll numbers of such candidates and the nature of error is available on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has asked these candidates to correct the errors and re-verify it on the interview day along with the main application form.

Here is the notification.

In a previous notice, the commission said that the last date of downloading unevaluated answer sheets of the BPSC 67th Mains written exam has been extended. Candidates can download it from the website up to October 10. Previously, the deadline was October 6.

Result of the Mains exam was announced on September 14. The test took place on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023 in Patna.

A total of 2104 candidates had qualified in the examination and are eligible for the Interview round.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies.

