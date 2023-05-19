National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates CUET UG Admit Card 2023 released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

The admit card has been released for exams to be conducted on May 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 is releasing today 19 May 2023. The candidates scheduled for these dates will be appearing for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released subsequently.

