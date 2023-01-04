FMGE December 2022: Image correction window opens at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2022 image correction window on January 3, 2023. Candidates can make changes in the image through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the pursuant to the closure of the Selective and Final Edit Window on 06th November 2022, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during this final window.

The image correction will close on January 8, 2023. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of this final window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

FMGE December 2022: How to do image correction

To make correction in the image, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the image and click on submit.

Your image has been corrected.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

