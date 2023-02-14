GATE 2023 candidates' responses tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release candidates' response sheets of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 tomorrow, February 14. Once released, candidates can login to gate.iitk.ac.in and check it.

The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Provisional answer key of GATE will be uploaded on the exam website on February 21.

Candidates will be given a window to send feedback to the provisional answer key from February 22 and 25.

GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16 and individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

How to check GATE 2023 responses, answer key

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in. Login to the candidate portal. Check your recorded responses or download the answer key.

GATE is a national level exam that tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts.

In addition, GATE score is also used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.