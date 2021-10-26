Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released
IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letters released

  • IBPS RRB officer interview call letter released. Candidates can download the interview call letter from ibps.in.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The IBPS RRB officer scale I, II and III interview call letters have been released. The IBPS interview call letters are available on the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download the interview call letters using registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

IBPS RRB interview call letter: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website ibps.in
  • Click on the respective link
  • Download the interview call letter using registration number or roll number and password or date of birth
  • Save a copy of the interview call letter
  • Take the printout
  • Read the instructions properly

Candidates should make a list of all the items that have to carried or affixed to the interview call letter.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in preliminary and main exam.

The main examination was conducted on September 25, 2021.

As per the official notice, the interviews are tentatively planned from November 8, 2021 onwards.

“All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and/ or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview," the IBPS has said.

