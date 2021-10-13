ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check

ICSI CS result will be declared today at icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS result for professional programme (old and new syllabus), executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations on its official portal.

ICSI CS result official website

ICSI CS result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number

Submit the details

Download the ICSI CS result

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” the ICSI has said regarding the CS result.