Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check
competitive exams

ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check

  • ICSI CS result 2021 for professional, executive and foundation programme will be released on icsi.edu.
ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check
ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICSI CS result will be declared today at icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS result for professional programme (old and new syllabus), executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations on its official portal.

ICSI CS result official website

ICSI CS result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS result

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” the ICSI has said regarding the CS result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs exam icsi cs foundation result december
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out