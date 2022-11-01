JNUEE 2022: Registration process begins for Ph.D program at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for JNUEE 2022 Ph.D program. Candidates who want to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NTA JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 20, 2022 and correction window will open on November 22 and will close on November 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

JNUEE 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click on JNUEE 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application gees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

