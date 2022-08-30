MHT CET 2022 Result date announced, answer key on September 1

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2022 Result date. The result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test result will be announced on or before September 15, 2022. The answer key for MHT CET will be released on September 1, 2022.

As per the official notice released on mahacet.org, the question paper, candidates response and correct answer key will be released on September 1, 2022. The submission of candidates grievances/ objections regarding questions, if any through candidate login will be done from September 2 to September 4, 2022. The result declaration will be on or before September 15, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB group, the exam was conducted between August 12 and 20, 2022.The re-examination was conducted on August 29, 2022 at designated centres.

The result and answer key can be checked by candidates on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MAHACET.