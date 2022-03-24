NHPC JE admit card 2022 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here

NHPC Limited has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their user ID and password.

NHPC tests will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panji, Ranchi, Raipur, and Shimla for three hours each.

NHPC recruitment will be filling a total number of 133 Junior Engineer posts. There are 68 vacancies for JE (Civil), 31 JE (Mechanical), and 34 JE (Electrical).

Direct link to download the admit card

NHPC JE admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com

On the homepage, click on career tab

Click on the “Link to download Admit Card w.r.t. Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021”

Key in your credentials

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here