Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NHPC JE admit card 2022 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here
competitive exams

NHPC JE admit card 2022 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here

  • NHPC Limited has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com.
NHPC JE admit card 2022 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here
NHPC JE admit card 2022 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

NHPC Limited has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their user ID and password.

NHPC tests will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panji, Ranchi, Raipur, and Shimla for three hours each.

NHPC recruitment will be filling a total number of 133 Junior Engineer posts. There are 68 vacancies for JE (Civil), 31 JE (Mechanical), and 34 JE (Electrical).

Direct link to download the admit card

NHPC JE admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com

On the homepage, click on career tab

Click on the “Link to download Admit Card w.r.t. Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021” 

Key in your credentials 

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out