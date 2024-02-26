NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key released, direct link here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). The final answer key is available on the official webiste at nta.ac.in.
National Testing Agency conducted MNS: Selection for SSC 2023-24 on January 14 in 90 cities across the country for 28,220 candidates.
The provisional answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 was released on Jnaury 17 and candidates were able to raise objections till January 19.
NTA SSC MNS Final Answer Key: How to check
Visit the official website nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the MNS final answer key link
Answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference.