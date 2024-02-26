 NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key out, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 26, 2024 06:05 PM IST

NTA releases final answer key for MNS Selection for SSC 2023-24 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). The final answer key is available on the official webiste at nta.ac.in.

Steps to check NTA SSC MNS Final Answer Key on official website
NTA MNS 2024 final answer key

National Testing Agency conducted MNS: Selection for SSC 2023-24 on January 14 in 90 cities across the country for 28,220 candidates.

The provisional answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 was released on Jnaury 17 and candidates were able to raise objections till January 19.

NTA SSC MNS Final Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the MNS final answer key link

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the final answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

